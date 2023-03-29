1. The blue-ringed octopus is a genus of highly toxic cephalopods which lurk off the coasts around the Pacific and Indian Oceans. There are currently four recognized species in this genus: the greater blue-ringed octopus, the southern blue-ringed octopus, and the blue-lined octopus. A fourth species is only known from a single specimen, and there may be more species not yet properly documented in the wild.
2. The venom of a blue-ringed octopus is a thousand times more deadly than cyanide, making it one of the most dangerous animals in the world. There is currently no known antivenom for someone who has endured a bite, but fortunately, deaths are exceptionally rare.