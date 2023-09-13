1. The first settler in the area of what is now known as Avon Park was Oliver Crosby, who moved down from New England in 1884 to study the wildlife. A couple of years later the folks in the area named the town Lake Forest.

2. An English settler convinced Crosby that the area reminded her of Stratford-Upon-Avon, her home town in England. It is also the hometown of William Shakespeare — and so the name was changed to Avon Park.

