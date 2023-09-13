1. The first settler in the area of what is now known as Avon Park was Oliver Crosby, who moved down from New England in 1884 to study the wildlife. A couple of years later the folks in the area named the town Lake Forest.
2. An English settler convinced Crosby that the area reminded her of Stratford-Upon-Avon, her home town in England. It is also the hometown of William Shakespeare — and so the name was changed to Avon Park.
3. During World War II the Avon Park Bombing Range was operated by the Army Air Force, and sprawled over 218,000 acres. The huge acreage has been partially sold off over the years, but it still has more than 100,000 acres.
4. Downtown Avon Park is built along a grassy boulevard mall, and quite a few of the old buildings have been nicely maintained or restored.
5. In 1894 the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer was built. This church is an example of Carpenter Gothic architecture, as is the Union Congregational Church, which was built in 1892.
Source: Florida Backroads Travel