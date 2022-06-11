1. The devil’s fingers species is from the southern hemisphere and was first discovered in Britain in 1914.
2. The devil’s fingers fungus hatches from a slimy, gelatinous ‘egg’. As it grows, the tentacle-like arms start to protrude.
3. Related to the stinkhorns it has a strong and unpleasant smell. This fungus smells like rotting flesh which attract insects to arms where the spores are found. The spores are then spread by the visiting insects.
4. About 5cm high, tentacles can be up to 7cm long. Usually there are at least 3 or 4 tentacles.
5. Often found amongst leaf litter under trees or in parks and gardens.
Source: wildlifetrusts.org