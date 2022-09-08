1. Tinnitus is when you experience ringing or other noises in one or both of your ears. The noise you hear when you have tinnitus isn’t caused by an external sound, and other people usually can’t hear it.
2. Tinnitus is a common problem. It affects about 15% to 20% of people, and is especially common in older adults.
3. Tinnitus is usually caused by an underlying condition, such as age-related hearing loss, an ear injury or a problem with the circulatory system.
4. For many people, tinnitus improves with treatment of the underlying cause or with other treatments that reduce or mask the noise, making tinnitus less noticeable.
5. Tinnitus can also cause other types of phantom noises in your ears, including:
- Buzzing
- Roaring
- Clicking
- Hissing
- Humming