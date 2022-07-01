1. Bamboo is the fastest growing plant on the planet. It has registered a surprising growth of 47.6 inches in a span of 24 hours. Some bamboo species can grow 3 feet over a 24-hour period, at a speed of approximately 4 cm per hour. The largest species of bamboo can reach a height of 1,300 feet.
2. Bamboo absorbs carbon dioxide and produces up to 35% more oxygen than an equivalent mass of trees.
3. Since bamboo is one of the strongest materials on earth, its tensile strength is greater than steel. The resistance of bamboo makes it an excellent building material. It has been used to build suspension bridges in China for at least 1,000 years. Bamboo pillars can also be used instead of steel to make reinforced concrete.
4. Bamboo has a natural antibacterial bioagent called bamboo Kun. It is so effective that it eliminates and prevents over 70% of bacteria that try to grow in it, naturally or with a cloth.
5. Bamboo shoots have been a source of staple foods for thousands of years, especially in Asian culture. Bamboo seedlings are also a good source of healthy fiber and potassium. A serving of bamboo shoots provides 10% of our recommended daily intake. Humans not only eat bamboo, but it is also a favorite food of pandas, elephants, chimpanzees, and gillies. The pandas literally ate no more than bamboo, and they still grow up to 200 pounds.
