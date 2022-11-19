1. The origin of deviled eggs can be traced back to ancient Rome. The boiled eggs were halved, coated with various spicy sauces, and served in the homes of wealthy citizens who could afford eggs and chefs.
2. It was popularly served as a first course known as gustatio.
3. In the 1200s a written record from Andalusia, modern-day Spain, mentions a similar recipe. A cookbook from this time includes a recipe wherein the scooped out yolk is mixed with cilantro, coriander, onion juice, pepper and fish sauce or fermented barley. The stuffing is placed within the hollowed-out egg white halves and is put back together with a stick.
4. Medieval cookbooks also contained various recipes for stuffed eggs. The stuffing used was cheese, herbs, raisins, and flavored oils. Some recipes involved frying the eggs after stuffing. The medieval-style stuffed egg was served cold
5. In 1786, “deviled” was a British term that was used to refer to fried, boiled, or highly seasoned hot and spicy ingredients or food items that were boiled or fried. In the 1800s Americans borrowed the term to refer to spicy food. Since then the term deviled egg was used for the spicy stuffed eggs and the name stuck.