1. The double bass is the largest and lowest-pitched bowed string instrument in the modern symphony orchestra. It is also known by many other names including contrabass, string bass, bass, bass viol, bass fiddle, or bull fiddle.
2. The double bass is a standard member of the orchestra’s string section, as well as the concert band, and is featured in concertos, solo, and chamber music in Western classical music. It is also used in a range of other genres, such as jazz, 1950s-style blues and rock and roll, rockabilly, psychobilly, traditional country music, bluegrass, tango and many types of folk music.
3. Despite the size of the instrument, it is not as loud as many other instruments, due to its low musical pitch. In a large orchestra, usually between four and eight bassists play the same bassline in unison to produce enough volume.
4. The double bass is generally regarded as the only modern descendant of the viola da gamba family of instruments, a family which originated in Europe in the 15th century. As such, it can be described as a “bass viol.”
5. In jazz, blues, rockabilly and other genres outside of classical music, this instrument is commonly called the upright bass, standup bass or acoustic bass to distinguish it from the electric bass guitar.
Source: justfunfacts.com