1. Fomalhaut is the 18th-brightest star in the sky, and is found in the modern constellation of Piscis Austrinus (the southern fish).
2. It is sometimes referred to simply as “The Solitary One”. Fomalhaut stands out in what is otherwise a rather empty region of the autumn sky.
3. In her 1907 book, “The Friendly Stars(opens in new tab),” Martha E. Martin wrote: “On early acquaintance, the loneliness of this star, added to the somber signs of approaching autumn, sometimes giving one a touch of melancholy.”
4. Fomalhaut is relatively quite young, only about 440 million years old. In contrast, our sun is estimated to be about 5 billion years old. Because Fomalhaut is hotter and brighter than our sun, it also has a shorter life span of somewhere around 1 billion years. Stars like the sun have life spans of about 10 billion years.
5. Fomalhaut is situated 25 light-years away from Earth — close by stellar standards — and is nearly twice as large and as massive as our sun. It is also nearly 17 times more luminous and shines with a white color, although more than a few constellation guidebooks refer to it as appearing with a reddish hue. This is probably because it appears rather low in the sky, that the haze that often lurks near the horizon attenuates its light and tends to give it a somewhat ochre hue.