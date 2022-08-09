1. An archipelago is a chain, cluster or collection of islands. It is usually situated in the ocean, but it can be also found in a lake or river.
1. An archipelago is a chain, cluster or collection of islands. It is usually situated in the ocean, but it can be also found in a lake or river.
2. Archipelagos may be found isolated in large amounts of water or neighboring a large land mass.
3. They are often volcanic, forming along island arcs generated by subduction zones or hotspots, but may also be the result of erosion, deposition, and land elevation. Depending on their geological origin, islands forming archipelagos can be referred to as oceanic islands, continental fragments, and continental islands.
4. The islands of the Hawaiian archipelago, for example, were formed by a series of volcanic eruptions that began more than 80 million years ago and are still active today.
5. The Malay Archipelago is the largest archipelago by area and fourth by number of islands in the world. It consists of the more than 17,000 islands of Indonesia and the approximately 7,000 islands of the Philippines. It also includes Brunei, East Malaysia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea.
Source: justfunfacts.com
