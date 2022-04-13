1. Resurrection eggs are a great way to share the story of Easter with your kids. They are a set of plastic eggs like the ones used in an Easter egg hunt, but they don’t carry chocolate or jelly beans. Inside each egg is a symbol that represents a part of the story of Jesus’s death and resurrection.
2. You open the eggs during Holy Week and learn about the events they represent in the Bible.
3. Number your plastic eggs 1-12. Each numbered egg represents a key event in the Easter story.
4. Leading up to Easter, make a symbol for each event to place inside the corresponding egg. At the end, you’ll have a complete set of DIY resurrection eggs.
5. Connecting the symbols to the story of Jesus’s death and resurrection is what makes them meaningful. So make sure to take time to read about the biblical event each egg represents with kids.
Source: faithward.org