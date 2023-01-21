1. An atmospheric river is an extremely long, concentrated, and narrow region of the atmosphere that transports most of the water vapor from the tropics toward the poles. It is an increasing intensity phenomenon and has recently been linked to more extreme rainfall events along the west coast.

2. While atmospheric rivers are rare, they are increasing in frequency and intensity. As a result, the next atmospheric river is a concern that it may lead to catastrophic rain, flooding, and damage in California.

