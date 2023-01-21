1. An atmospheric river is an extremely long, concentrated, and narrow region of the atmosphere that transports most of the water vapor from the tropics toward the poles. It is an increasing intensity phenomenon and has recently been linked to more extreme rainfall events along the west coast.
2. While atmospheric rivers are rare, they are increasing in frequency and intensity. As a result, the next atmospheric river is a concern that it may lead to catastrophic rain, flooding, and damage in California.
3. Atmospheric rivers are projected to have a slight uptick in frequency but are significantly more powerful. In addition, as weather patterns change as a result of climate change, the warm water of the tropics creates even more water vapor absorbed in the event of an atmospheric river.
4. While not common, at any given time, there are approximately 5-7 atmospheric rivers traveling throughout the world, creating a range of 7-15 times the average water discharge of the Mississippi River, making atmospheric rain an incredible source of freshwater.
5. As with other weather hazards such as hurricanes and atmospheric rivers are rated and classified by severity. They are identified in categories from Cat 1–seen as primarily beneficial, while a Category 5 atmospheric river is primarily hazardous causing significant rainfall that may contribute to excessive flooding.