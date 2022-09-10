1. On September 10, 1813, the American navy under command of Master Commandant Oliver Hazard Perry defeated the British at the Battle of Lake Erie. This victory was an important part of the War of 1812 because it allowed America to gain control of Lake Erie, preventing the British from penetrating the middle of the United States. Before this triumph, American troops had suffered multiple defeats at the hands of the British and, as a result, their morale was diminishing.
2. The battle lasted from 11:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.
3. At 11:45 a.m. the Detroit, the British flagship, started firing on the Lawrence. During this time the enemy’s fire was directed almost exclusively at the Lawrence and for more than 2 hours the Lawrence took heavy damage until it was completely disabled.
4. It took 20 minutes for Lawrence to get in range to return fire. Three British ships, Lady Provost, Queen Charlotte, and Detroit, were almost destroyed.
5. The Americans’ decisive victory on Lake Erie crushed the British naval strength and elevated the martial reputation of the U.S. Navy. The Battle of Lake Erie also allowed America to retake much of the Michigan Territory lost earlier in the war.