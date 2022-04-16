1. Easter eggs, also called Paschal eggs, are eggs that are sometimes decorated. The use of painted and decorated Easter eggs was first recorded in the 13th century.
2. The egg itself became a symbol of the Resurrection. Just as Jesus rose from the tomb, the egg symbolizes new life emerging from the eggshell.
3. A pysanka is a Ukrainian Easter egg, decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using a wax-resist method. The word pysanka comes from the verb pysaty, “to write” or “to in scribe,” as the designs are not painted on, but written (inscribed) with beeswax.
4. The Easter rabbit is said to lay the eggs as well as decorate and hide them. In some European countries, however, other animals — in Switzerland the cuckoo, in Westphalia the fox — brought the Easter eggs.
5. The largest Easter egg hunt consisted of 501,000 eggs that were searched for by 9,753 children accompanied by their parents at the Cypress Gardens Adventure Park in Winter Haven, Florida, USA, on 1 April 2007.
Source: justfunfacts.com