1. A chalazion is a red bump on your eyelid. It is sometimes called an eyelid cyst or a meibomian cyst.
2. Chalazia may develop when something blocks a small oil gland in the eyelid. These glands help keep the eye moist. A blocked gland begins retaining oil and swells. Eventually, the fluid will drain, and you may have a hard lump on your eyelid.
3. A chalazion usually forms on the upper eyelids but may occasionally form on the lower eyelid.
4. Ordinarily, chalazia (the plural of chalazion) develop in adults between the ages of 30 and 50. They are not common in children, but they can happen.
5. In most cases, you can treat a chalazion at home. Most chalazia go away in a month or less. If the chalazion doesn’t go away, you should seek help from an eye specialist.