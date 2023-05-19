1. A chalazion is a red bump on your eyelid. It is sometimes called an eyelid cyst or a meibomian cyst.

2. Chalazia may develop when something blocks a small oil gland in the eyelid. These glands help keep the eye moist. A blocked gland begins retaining oil and swells. Eventually, the fluid will drain, and you may have a hard lump on your eyelid.

