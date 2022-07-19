1. Whorled, striped, and brownish overall, the shells of a giant African land snail can measure up to 8 inches long and nearly 5 inches in diameter. According to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, that’s “about the size of an average [human] adult fist.”
2. Giant African land snails made their way to Florida in 1966, when a boy brought three of the snails home from a trip to Hawaii, where they were already invasive. His grandmother later set them free.
3. Peanuts, cucumbers, cocoa, and peas are just some of the commercial crops that giant African land snails devour. They can eat over 500 kinds of plants, including lichens, algae, and fungi.
4. Giant African land snails may be predominantly herbivorous, but their shells need a steady supply of calcium to grow. To get it, the snails feed on bones, eggshells, oyster shells, and the shells of other snails. They’ll even eat human-made calcium sources like stucco, concrete, and paint—much to the horror of homeowners.
5. The rat lungworm (Angiostrongylus cantonensis) uses snails to complete its life cycle. The adult worms both live and reproduce inside common rat species, such as black, brown, and cotton rats. The worm’s larvae end up in the host mammal’s poop and are eventually excreted. The feces are then eaten by scavenging snails. If one of the worm-carrying snails is later eaten by a rodent, the cycle continues. A 2015 survey of 50 L. fulica snails collected in Miami found that 18 of them harbored rat lungworms.
Source: mentalfloss.com