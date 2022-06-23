1. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive Federal financial assistance.
2. Title IX states that: No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.
3. Title IX applies to institutions that receive federal financial assistance from the U S. Department of Education, including state and local educational agencies.
4. These agencies include approximately 16,500 local school districts, 7,000 postsecondary institutions, as well as charter schools, for-profit schools, libraries, and museums. Also included are vocational rehabilitation agencies and education agencies of 50 states, the District of Columbia, and territories and possessions of the United States.
5. The statute is enforced by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.
Source: nces.ed.gov