1. Hammerhead sharks are diverse, they’re weird, and someday they might change the way we fight skin cancer.
2. Experts have identified 10 living shark species in the hammerhead family (although it’s possible that even more exist). Three hammerhead species have a high risk of extinction: the great hammerhead, which is threatened by the shark fin trade and bycatch (unwanted fish captured as a byproduct of commercial fishing); the winghead (Eusphyra blochii), whose population is believed to have declined 50 percent in 42 years from overfishing and net entanglement; and the scalloped hammerhead (Sphyrna lewini), which, in 2014, became the first shark to ever receive protection from the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
3. These sharks’ broad, flat, hammer-shaped heads are called cephalofoils, and no other creature in the world has a head quite like it. Hammerheads, like all other sharks, have sensory organs that can detect the electric fields of prey in the water; some scientists hypothesize that the broad cephalofoils allow hammerheads to have more of these organs — therefore allowing them to better sense prey.
4. A typical shark has eight fins on its body. Probably the most recognizable is the first dorsal fin; it typically acts like a sailboat keel, helping the shark stay balanced while it swims. Sharks also have a pair of pectoral fins, located on either side of the body just behind the head, which most species use to steer and generate lift.
5. The bonnethead (Sphyrna tiburo) is a small hammerhead that frequents warm, shallow waters. It hunts crabs and shrimp — and sometimes it also ingests seagrass.
