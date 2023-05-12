1. An amoeba, often called amoeboid, is a type of cell or unicellular organism which has the ability to alter its shape, primarily by extending and retracting pseudopods. The shells of amoebas are often composed of calcium. The proteins or materials are synthesized in the cell and exported just outside the cell membrane.

2. Amoebae are often found within freshwater, typically on vegetation in decay in still or slow moving water, or in the benthic zone of some lakes.

