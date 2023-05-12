1. An amoeba, often called amoeboid, is a type of cell or unicellular organism which has the ability to alter its shape, primarily by extending and retracting pseudopods. The shells of amoebas are often composed of calcium. The proteins or materials are synthesized in the cell and exported just outside the cell membrane.
2. Amoebae are often found within freshwater, typically on vegetation in decay in still or slow moving water, or in the benthic zone of some lakes.
3. Amoebae move and eat by using pseudopods, which are bulges of cytoplasm formed by the coordinated action of ]microfilaments pushing out the plasma membrane that surrounds the cell.
4. Amoebas do not form a single taxonomic group; instead, they are found in every major lineage of eukaryotic organisms. Amoeboid cells occur not only among the protozoa, but also in fungi, algae, and animals.
5. Other well known species include the so-called “brain-eating amoeba” Naegleria fowleri, the intestinal parasite Entamoeba histolytica, which causes amoebic dysentery, and the multicellular “social amoeba” or slime mould Dictyostelium discoideum.