1. The history of the corn husk doll dates back to Native American craftsmanship. It is unknown when the practice of making corn husk dolls began among colonial peoples, however, we know that these dolls were made by early settlers.
2. The looks and decorations of the dolls can vary greatly, despite similar techniques being used.
3. Some children would not have had access to the same toys or activities that the more affluent children did, however, this did not stop the desire to play that all children have.
4. A corn husk doll would have been a popular toy in the early days of European settlers because the husks would have been a material that their children or an enslaved child could have had access to since their parents were likely to be the ones harvesting the fields.
5. If you choose to make a corn husk doll, remember to consider the long history of children who would have made this same type of doll.