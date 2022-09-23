1. Lotus flowers are found in white, pink, red, blue, purpule and yellow colors and they grow in shallow and murky waters.
2. According to a traditional story, the more muddy and opaque the water, the more beautiful the Lotus flower when it emerges.
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 4:10 am
1. Lotus flowers are found in white, pink, red, blue, purpule and yellow colors and they grow in shallow and murky waters.
2. According to a traditional story, the more muddy and opaque the water, the more beautiful the Lotus flower when it emerges.
3. In Egyptian mythology, the lotus is associated with the sun, as it flowers at the day hours, and closes by night. Lotus is even believed to have given birth to the sun.
4. The lotus is a sacred flower for Buddhists. For Buddhists, the lotus flower represents purity of body, mind, and spirit. The Lotus is one of the eight auspicious signs of Buddhism – an eight petalled lotus used in Buddhist mandalas symbolizes cosmic harmony, a thousand petalled Lotus, spiritual illumination.
5. According to Hinduism, within each human is the spirit of the sacred lotus. It represents eternity, divinity, purity, and is widely used as a symbol of life, fertility, ever-renewing youth.
Source: justfunfacts.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.