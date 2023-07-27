1. Pygmy seahorses were first discovered by a scuba diver called George Bargibant in 1969.
2. Pygmy seahorses are less than an inch long. They can change color and they’re nearly invisible. Because they are so small and well camouflaged, many seahorses were only discovered within the last 10 years, so there is still much to learn about them.
3. The coloring on the seahorses can vary from bright red to dull gray, depending on the coral to which they anchor.
4. In order to hold onto the strands of coral, the pygmies have prehensile tails, like some species of land mammals and reptiles.
5. Though their name and appearance suggest otherwise, pygmy seahorses are a species of bony fish, related to bass or salmon.