1. The bastard big-footed mouse (Macrotarsomys bastardi) is a species of rodent in the family Nesomyidae. It is found only in Madagascar.
2. They are nocturnal omnivores.
3. Their diet mainly consists of berries, fruits, seeds, roots, and plant stems. Little else is known about their food habits
4. Preferred habitats for M. bastardi are dry scrublands, dry deciduous forests, and grassland regions.
5. Macrotarsomys bastardi is the smallest species of the murid subfamily, Nesomyinae, the Malagasy mice. M. bastardi is similar in appearance to gerbils. Pelage color is brownish fawn on the upper body with a whitish underbelly. Body length ranges from 80 to 100 mm and tail length from 100-145 mm. The tail has a thin tuft of elongated hair at the end. The hind feet are rather large in comparison to body size and range.
