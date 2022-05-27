1. An arrowhead is the point of an arrow, or a shape resembling such a point.
2. Arrowheads are found all over the United States. Archaeologically they are usually made of stone: primarily being flint, obsidian, or chert; but in many excavations bone, wooden and metal arrowheads have been found.
3. In North America, arrowheads are sometimes mistakenly attributed to the Historic Period American Indians, but are actually from North America’s prehistoric ancestors; some arrowheads date back to over 15,000+ years old (Paleo-Clovis Culture).
4. In Scandinavia during the Viking age, a wide range of arrowheads were used for a variety of tasks.
5. Arrowheads are attached to arrow shafts and may be “thrown” (similar to a spear thrower), or fired from a bow.
Source: wiki.kidzsearch.com/