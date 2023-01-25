1. Laccaria amethystina, or amethyst mushrooms, are in most respects very similar to Laccaria laccata, the Deceiver, except that its overall colour is a deep violet (above) when wet and pale grey (below) when dry. These two species favour similar habitats and so they often appear side by side in small scattered groups.

2. Distribution occurs on mainland Europe, and in much of Asia and North America. It is widespread and common also in Britain and Ireland.

