1. Laccaria amethystina, or amethyst mushrooms, are in most respects very similar to Laccaria laccata, the Deceiver, except that its overall colour is a deep violet (above) when wet and pale grey (below) when dry. These two species favour similar habitats and so they often appear side by side in small scattered groups.
2. Distribution occurs on mainland Europe, and in much of Asia and North America. It is widespread and common also in Britain and Ireland.
3. Amethyst Deceiver was first described in 1778 by the English botanist William Hudson, who named it Agaricus amethystinus. Another famous British mycologist, Mordecai Cubitt Cooke, moved this species into its present genus in 1884, at which time the scientific name became Laccaria amethystina.
4. When they grow among moss, the caps of this beautiful mushroom stand out and are very easy to find. More often they grow among dark damp leaf litter and sometimes go unnoticed until the caps begin turning pale.
5. Laccaria amethystina the Amethyst Deceiver is edible, although it takes rather a lot of them to make a good meal. The fibrous stems of these mycorrhizal mushrooms are tough and inedible and so only the caps are worth collecting.