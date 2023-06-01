1. Bryce Canyon National Park is a national park located in the state of Utah. The park covers an area of 35,835 acres and is known for its stunning views, unique geological formations, and diverse plant and animal life.

2. One of the main attractions of Bryce Canyon National Park is its stunning landscape, with towering red rock spires and pinnacles known as “hoodoos” and a variety of geological formations. The park is also home to a number of hiking trails, offering the opportunity to explore the park’s unique and varied terrain.

