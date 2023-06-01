1. Bryce Canyon National Park is a national park located in the state of Utah. The park covers an area of 35,835 acres and is known for its stunning views, unique geological formations, and diverse plant and animal life.
2. One of the main attractions of Bryce Canyon National Park is its stunning landscape, with towering red rock spires and pinnacles known as “hoodoos” and a variety of geological formations. The park is also home to a number of hiking trails, offering the opportunity to explore the park’s unique and varied terrain.
3. There were three groups of natives that are known to have been in the area of Bryce.
They were the Anasazi and Fremont and the Paiute. Due to its harsh winters, however, the Anasazi and Fremont were unlikely to have taken up permanent residence. The Paiute Indians, however, did occupy the area around what is now Bryce Canyon starting around 1200 A.D.
4. Native Americans used to call the place “Angka-ku-wass-a-wits”, or “red-painted faces”. According to a native superstition it was believed that if you looked closer at the hoodoos and rocks then you could see the faces of those who turned to stone.
5. Bryce Canyon is not technically a canyon. Rather it’s a series of about a dozen natural amphitheaters, eroded into an escarpment of the Paunsaugunt Plateau.