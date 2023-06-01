Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.