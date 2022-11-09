1. A Blood Moon is another name for a total lunar eclipse.
2. The Moon isn’t completely dark. What we see from Earth is the Moon slowly darkening and changing color over a few hours from bright white to an orange-red.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 5:19 am
3. While most of the sunlight is indeed blocked, some rays bent around the edge of Earth and reach the Moon’s surface. Earth’s atmosphere scatters the blue/green colors (short wavelengths), but the orange/red colors (long wavelengths) reach our eyes. It’s similar to a sunset.
4. We’ve heard all kind of strange theories about a “Blood Moon.” Back in 2014–2015, some religious preachers made prophecies about a rare series of four consecutive total lunar eclipses (Blood Moons), claiming it was a sign of the beginning of the end times.
5. The “Blood Moon” is not a technical term used in astronomy. It’s really more of a popular phrase, perhaps because it sounds so dramatic. Once again, the term simply refers to a total lunar eclipse.
Source: almanac.com
