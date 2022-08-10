1. The Blue Ridge Mountains are a segment of the Appalachian Mountains, located in the eastern United States. Extending southwest from Pennsylvania, these gorgeous mountains span 615 miles through sections of Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.
2. The Blue Ridge Mountains encompass a number of smaller mountain ranges, including the Roans, Blacks, Great Balsams, Brushy Mountains, and Great Smoky Mountains. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most popular US National Parks, attracting over 11 million visitors each year.
3. The Blue Ridge range encompasses over 34,000 square miles of gorgeous mountain terrain filled with towering summits, meandering rivers, lush national forests, gleaming lakes, and cascading waterfalls.
4. This dynamic terrain offers thousands of hiking trails for exploring various sections of the Blue Ridge region, including the famous Appalachian Trail. Starting at Springer Mountain in Georgia and ending at Mount Katahdin in Maine, the 2,175-mile Appalachian Trail passes through many notable spots.
5. One of the best things to do in the Blue Ridge area is to drive the 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway, which connects Shenandoah National Park, VA to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, NC. Nicknamed “America’s Favorite Drive” the BRP offers a perfect way to explore the beauty of the region.