1. The Blue Ridge Mountains are a segment of the Appalachian Mountains, located in the eastern United States. Extending southwest from Pennsylvania, these gorgeous mountains span 615 miles through sections of Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.

2. The Blue Ridge Mountains encompass a number of smaller mountain ranges, including the Roans, Blacks, Great Balsams, Brushy Mountains, and Great Smoky Mountains. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most popular US National Parks, attracting over 11 million visitors each year.

