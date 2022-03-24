1. Tigers are the largest cat species in the world reaching up to 3.3 meters in length and weighing up to 670 pounds. All they have to do is sit on top of you licking their paws, you’d be dead instantly.
2. Leaving aside a tiger’s enormous body size, just look at their front-hands/legs. It is said that one swipe from a tiger’s front hand is enough to kill a person or an animal, or at least break one’s bones.
3. Tiger cubs are born blind and only a few survive. Literally, the newborn cubs can’t see anything, they only follow the scent of their mother. Since they are born blind and can’t keep up, most of them die of hunger or cold. Some even get eaten by male tigers to make the tigress available for mating.
4. The life expectancy of tigers is between 20-25 years whether they are kept in captivity or in the wild.
5. Tigers can also mate with other big cats, for example, if a male tiger mates with a female lion, the hybrid born animal is known as tigon. They are the largest cat species and can grow bigger than liger, which is a mix breed of male lion and female tiger. The height of a liger is about 4.5 feet while on all four legs and about 6 feet tall when standing.
Source: Ranthambore National Park