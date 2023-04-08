1. It used to take 27 hours to make a Peep. That was in 1953, when Sam Born acquired the Rodda Candy Company and its line of marshmallow chicks. Back then, each chick was handmade with a pastry tube. Just Born quickly set about automating the process, so that it now takes just six minutes to make a Peep.

2. An average of 5.5 million Peeps are made every day. All of them at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In one year, the company makes enough Peeps to circle the earth – twice.

