1. It used to take 27 hours to make a Peep. That was in 1953, when Sam Born acquired the Rodda Candy Company and its line of marshmallow chicks. Back then, each chick was handmade with a pastry tube. Just Born quickly set about automating the process, so that it now takes just six minutes to make a Peep.
2. An average of 5.5 million Peeps are made every day. All of them at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In one year, the company makes enough Peeps to circle the earth – twice.
3. Yellow chicks are the original Peep, and still the favorite. Yellow bunnies are the second most popular color/shape combination. Pink is the second best-selling color.
4. The Peeps recipe has never really changed. The recipe begins with a boiling batch of granulated sugar, liquid sugar, and corn syrup, to which gelatin and vanilla extract are later added.
5. The Peeps equipment has also (mostly) stayed the same. Since Just Born turned Peeps-making into an automated process, the chicks have been carefully formed by a top-secret machine known as The Depositor. Created by Sam Born’s son, Bob, The Depositor could manufacture six rows of five Peeps apiece in a fraction of the time it took workers to form them by hand. And that same machine that Bob built kept the Peeps flowing for several decades. In 2014, the company announced that it was planning to renovate its manufacturing plant, including The Depositor.