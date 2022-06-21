SEBRING — The first scholarships in honor and memory of Robert C. Saffold Sr. were presented Thursday by Florida Non-Profit Housing, Inc. to two Sebring High School seniors.
Saffold, who had served on the Housing Board, was remembered for his quiet, but determined demeanor to help the community and make a positive impact on youth.
The recipients of the scholarships, $2,000 each, were Sebring High 2022 graduates Eli Bertrand and Sidney Hicks.
At the annual meeting of the Housing Board, Saffold’s daughter, Susan Saffold, noted it was nearly a year since her father’s passing on July 21, 2021.
She was thankful for Florida Non-Profit Housing (FNPH) for keeping his legacy growing.
His hard work is recognized because he dedicated his life to the community and showed there was a need for betterment, Susan Saffold said.
Fred Beneby spoke of Robert Saffold’s encouragement he gave to the youth of the community. He told them not to be “good as,” but to be “better than.”
Selvin McGahee, a former executive director of FNPH, said Saffold was quite an asset during his 10-plus years on the Housing Board. He was a special person for the young people.
Housing Board President Vernon Fuller stated in the program, “Mr. Saffold epitomized the purpose for which FNPH was originally created. To help insure a better quality of life or all those in need.
“His demeanor may have been quiet, but the results of his actions speak for themselves. Just ask the parents and children of the communities that benefited from the programs he helped sponsor.”
Fuller said, “It is our hope that in our own small way, our gesture to the young people seeking higher educational goals will help to keep h-s legacy alive and relevant.”
The luncheon meeting was held at Residence Inn by Mariott, Sebring.