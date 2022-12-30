TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ray Hamilton, who was fatally shot Christmas Eve in the line of duty. DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Okaloosa County Courthouse and Crestview City Hall.
Fort Walton Beach resident Timothy Price-Williams, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Hamilton, according to a news release on the sheriff’s office website.