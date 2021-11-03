SEBRING — When Thomas “Flash” Gordon became campaign chair for AdventHealth Sebring’s 21,000-square-foot Wellness Center, he planned on being much more than just a figurehead. He realized he’d have to put in some time and effort to help raise funds and raise awareness for the Wellness Center.
Like most people, when Gordon needed a little bit of help, he turned to his friends — and they responded. But when you have a 24-year Major League Baseball career, your friends are going to be the likes of Mariano Rivera, Bo Jackson, Jim Rice, Fred McGriff and Gary Sheffield, among others.
Those five, along with names such as Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, Tim Wakefield, Ellis Burks, Carl Everett and Michael Tucker, and plenty of others, will be competing in Friday’s AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament.
Naturally, the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation is thrilled with the names who will be competing in the event.
“We are just so excited,” said AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s Kristen Johnson. “This will definitely bring community together. It’s amazing that we have such great headliners who want to come here to the Heartland and want to come to Highlands County so they can see the home of Thomas “Flash” Gordon, but also see what we do and the mission that we serve.”
Johnson said she and Gordon have been visiting local businesses and getting them excited about the event, which is a little bit easier when Gordon is there.
“The beauty of this is that Thomas and I have got to go out business by business, community member by community member, and personally invite them to this event,” she said. “It has brought back relationships in our community and our hospital that have laid dormant for many years. So it’s just it’s been a blessing. People get excited when Thomas Gordon walks into a room, they want to hear his stories. They want to hear about his career.”
Gordon has joined the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Board and was the logical person to get involved with the Wellness Center project.
“Thomas is spearheading this because health and wellness was an integral part of his everyday lifestyle,” Johnson said. “So we thought that he would be a fantastic campaign chair to take this lead, because people look up to him and if they see that he’s trying to live a healthy lifestyle and giving them the tools and sharing the tools and resources and how to do that it will bring the community to AdventHealth to help support this mission.”
Johnson said the golf tournament is a bit of a challenge from a logistics standpoint, as you’re dealing with quite a few different people and personalities.
“We are spending all the hours in our days coordinating logistics, making sure they have all the details and their itinerary, so they know where to be and what time to be there,” Johnson said. “And then how we’re going to take care of them when they get here and the experience we’re going to bring for them when they attend. So it is quite a bit.
“Usually, for our Gala fundraiser that we do, I’m working with one entertainer and one contract. This is 30 different celebrities with 30 different lifestyles. So yes, it’s an experience. But it’s been amazing. And it’s been just fantastic to be able to build these relationships that will last for years. The plan is they will come back to the Heartland over the next 10 years.”
Teams will be determined by the primary sponsors of the event getting first pick for their celebrity partner, with the other teams formed by drawing names.
Johnson said the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation was grateful for Troy and Kathleen Malloyed with All About Lawns, Bill and Lisa Jarrett of Bill Jarrett Ford in Avon Park, Master Sponsor Nucor Steel and Lunch Sponsors MidFlorida Credit Union, Sebring International Raceway, Bagwell Lumber of Avon Park and the Sun ‘N Lake Community.
Johnson said there is still time to become a team sponsor by calling 863-402-5525 no later than Thursday.
“We’d love to get more people involved,” she said.