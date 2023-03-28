Legislative expert Keith Flaugh will be the guest Tuesday evening at the Highlands Tea Party. He will be giving an update on the status of measures that are pending – and have passed – in the Florida State Legislature.

Flaugh is a retired IBM executive with 27 years of experience in finance and marketing, His education includes a bachelor’s degree in forestry science and a master’s in business. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

