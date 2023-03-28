Legislative expert Keith Flaugh will be the guest Tuesday evening at the Highlands Tea Party. He will be giving an update on the status of measures that are pending – and have passed – in the Florida State Legislature.
Flaugh is a retired IBM executive with 27 years of experience in finance and marketing, His education includes a bachelor’s degree in forestry science and a master’s in business. He is a U.S. Army veteran.
He considers himself a U.S. “Original” Constitutionalist.” He says he is fed up with how the political system has been hijacked by both monopoly parties and the Federal government.
He currently is a managing director of Florida Citizens Alliance, which in the past four years has become a respected advocate for K-12 education reform in Florida, based on the fundamental values and principles of liberty.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; the meetings commence at 5 p.m.