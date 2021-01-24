AVON PARK — Phillip Anthony Fletcher Jr., 19, of Avon Park, was arrested Thursday morning for possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrived at Fletcher's residence on Thursday, Jan. 21, to serve a warrant for failure to appear in court. Deputies found Fletcher in the back yard. He was wearing a backpack and walking towards a vehicle. Once detained, deputies searched his person and the backpack. In his front pocket were two loaded handguns, one of which was flagged as stolen out of Orange County, according to reports.
Inside the backpack, deputies discovered a plastic baggie containing 24 grams (weight includes baggie) of marijuana and a mason jar that contained 26 grams of marijuana. Deputies verified that Fletcher did not have a concealed carry permit, reports said.
Fletcher was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear, one count of probation violation, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug equipment, one felony count of possession of marijuana more than 20 grams and one felony count of grand theft of a firearm. Fletcher is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond for the probation violation. His bond for the remaining charges is a combined $7,000.