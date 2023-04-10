Flight Academy

Rick Belford is the chief flight instructor at the flight academy at Avon Park Executive Airport.

AVON PARK — A new flight academy will be operating at Avon Park Executive Airport and will be providing free flights today for kids from 2 to 4 p.m.

Umberto Marino said the flight academy will provide flight instruction for private and commercial licenses and have aircraft rentals.

