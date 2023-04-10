AVON PARK — A new flight academy will be operating at Avon Park Executive Airport and will be providing free flights today for kids from 2 to 4 p.m.
Umberto Marino said the flight academy will provide flight instruction for private and commercial licenses and have aircraft rentals.
Rick Belford, the academy’s chief flight instructor, said he started flying in 1973 and started providing flight instruction in 1975. In the last quarter, he reached 23,000 hours of flight time with most of that while providing instruction.
“I fly everything from [Cessna] Citation and Lear [Jets] all the way down to light sport aircraft and most all of the twin-engine cabin class planes,” he said.
Belford said he has been in the area for about 11 years and ran two separate Part 141 flight schools, which are schools that are qualified to teach at a collegiate level. The college would do the ground school and then he and other flight instructors would provide the lab portion of the course, which is the actual flying.
For more information, contact Marino at 863-535-7336 or Belford at 614-562-9301.