Athletics Marlins Baseball

Miami Marlins’ Luis Arraez watches his double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

The calendar has turned to June and Miami’s Luis Arraez is flirting with a .400 batting average.

Considering the last man to hit that hallowed number for a full season — Boston’s Ted Williams — accomplished the feat in 1941 with a .406 average, it’s safe to say that Arraez is an extreme long shot to hit the mark.

Recommended for you