Residents in the North Canton Circle neighborhood of Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, were advised to evacuate from impending floodwaters. Some moved out all of their possessions in U-Haul trucks or cars.

 MICHAEL GOLDBERG/AP PHOTO

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi’s capital, emergency officials are going to distribute bottled water to residents, a local university is using temporary restrooms for students and people who do have water are boiling it to wash dishes as a longstanding water crisis exacerbated by recent flooding is causing low-water pressure problems.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves late Monday said he’s declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall worsened problems in one of Jackson’s already troubled water-treatment plants. The problems are causing low water pressure through much of the city of 150,000 people located in central Mississippi.

