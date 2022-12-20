Orlando Airport-Fuel Shortage

Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Officials at the seventh-busiest airport in the U.S. say that bad weather has prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel. Officials at Orlando International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 reassured visitors that contingency plans were in place.

 RICARDO RAMIREZ BUXEDA/ORLANDO SENTINEL via AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida’s two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said.

Orlando International Airport, the state’s busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. last year, is expected to host 2.9 million passengers during a period that started in mid-December and extends through the first few days of the new year. That would mark a 17% increase over the same period last year when 2.5 million travelers passed through the airport.

