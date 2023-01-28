TAMPA — As part of Veteran Affair’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022, the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) provided over 3,400 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans. This number represents nearly 102% of the established goal for the network.

Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable. VA staff also helped some Veterans end their homelessness by reuniting with family and friends.

Recommended for you