FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida art dealer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Daniel Elie Bouaziz, 69, pleaded to a single count of money laundering in Fort Pierce federal court, while prosecutors agreed to drop 16 other counts related to fraud and embezzlement, according to court records. He faces up to 10 years in prison at a May 30 sentencing hearing.

