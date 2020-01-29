AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance’s Florida Art & Heritage Festival announced its three winners who were among the many talented artists who displayed their works at the event, which was held Saturday on Museum Avenue, Avon Park.
Judges Steven “Rusty” Coe, Karla Respress and George Karos reviewed the artwork to select the winners for Best of Show, first prize and second prize.
Best of Show went to Dennis Stuart and Carolyn Currie.
The first prize was awarded to John Henry.
The second prize was awarded to Sebring High senior Francis Espiritu.