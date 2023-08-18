Art Museum FBI Raid

The entrance to an exhibit by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is seen at the Orlando Museum of Art, June 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. On Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, the central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings filed suit against its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a plan to profit from the sale of the fake artwork. 

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO, FILE

ORLANDO (AP) — A central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the eventual sale of the fake artwork.

The Orlando Museum of Art filed the lawsuit Monday in state court against former CEO Aaron De Groft and others whom the museum says were involved in the scheme, seeking undisclosed damages for fraud, breach of contract and conspiracy.

