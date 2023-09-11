TALLAHASSEE — A state investigation into “anomalies” in Florida Atlantic University’s search for a new president has been delayed because the university hired outside legal counsel, state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said Friday.

Rodrigues’ comments during a meeting of the university system’s Board of Governors were the first time he has publicly addressed the issue since he halted Florida Atlantic University’s presidential search and asked for an inspector general probe into the search process in July.

