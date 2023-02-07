US Florida Legislature

People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022. Florida lawmakers are meeting to complete a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program. The GOP-controlled Legislature is returning to Tallahassee on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 for a special session that is expected to deliver key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his anticipated White House run in 2024.

 TED SHAFFREY/AP PHOTO, FILE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers met Monday to begin a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program, key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his expected White House run.

Republican leaders of the statehouse, in coordination with DeSantis, ordered the Legislature to convene in a special session to restructure the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known.

