TALLAHASSEE — Describing the relocations as “voluntary,” the state Division of Emergency Management confirmed Tuesday that Florida directed two flights that transported migrants from Texas to California.
Division spokeswoman Alecia Collins also pointed to a more than two-minute video posted on the social-media site Rumble that showed images of people filling out forms, listening to upbeat music in a stretch vehicle, walking across an airport tarmac and celebrating their arrival in California.
“Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California,” a news release from the division said. “A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a 3rd-party NGO (non-governmental organization). The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government.”
The video included a translation of a person addressing a group of migrants and asking if “at any point” they felt like they were “treated poorly.” The translated response was, “No. No. They treated us super well.”
The confirmation Tuesday came after days of Florida staying mum, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta questioned the legality of flights Friday and Monday that brought South American migrants from El Paso to Sacramento.
In a Twitter post Monday, Newsom attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis as a “small, pathetic man” and brought up the possibility of kidnapping charges.
Newsom, a Democrat, has been critical of DeSantis on immigration and other issues, even traveling in April to New College of Florida, which has been at the forefront of DeSantis efforts to revamp higher education.
DeSantis, a Republican candidate for president who has made opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies a key part of his platform, appeared Tuesday in Wildwood for a bill-signing event but did not discuss the flights or the accusations made by California officials.
Shortly before the Division of Emergency Management issued the news release, DeSantis’ office posted information about the actions of members of the Florida National Guard, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who have been sent to Texas to assist with border control.
DeSantis will campaign in Texas over the next three days.
DeSantis spurred a controversy in September when his administration flew 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Division of Emergency Management news release also listed migrant-relocation efforts by Texas, Arizona, New York City, Denver, Chicago and El Paso.
“From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new,” the release said. “But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it’s false imprisonment and kidnapping.”