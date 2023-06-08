TALLAHASSEE — Describing the relocations as “voluntary,” the state Division of Emergency Management confirmed Tuesday that Florida directed two flights that transported migrants from Texas to California.

Division spokeswoman Alecia Collins also pointed to a more than two-minute video posted on the social-media site Rumble that showed images of people filling out forms, listening to upbeat music in a stretch vehicle, walking across an airport tarmac and celebrating their arrival in California.

