Florida Congressman Injured

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 27, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. The Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, his office said.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries” when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida’s Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday.

Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still assessing several serious injuries suffered in Wednesday 25-foot (7.6-meters) fall. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, a statement posted on Twitter said.

