Tropical Weather Florida

Waves lap the eroded beach below a home that half collapsed after the sand supporting it was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Damages are estimated at more than $481 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week.

The damages from the category 1 storm in Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, exceeded those from the much stronger Hurricane Ian, which caused $377 million in the county, officials said. Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state.

