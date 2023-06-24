Prosecutor Suspended Florida

This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren during separate news conferences in Tampa, Fla. The Florida Supreme on Thursday, June 22, 2023, refused to reinstate Warren who was removed by DeSantis after making comments opposing abortion prosecutions, saying the state attorney waited too long to file a claim.

 DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/TAMPA BAY TIMES via AP, FILE

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reinstate a Florida prosecutor who was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after making comments opposing prosecutions for abortions or gender-affirming health care.

The state’s highest court ruled that Andrew Warren had waited too long to file a petition.

