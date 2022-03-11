SEBRING — Kate Williams, Policy and Legislative manager for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County. FRRC, a nonpartisan grassroots organization, advocates for the restoration of the civil rights of persons who have been convicted of felonies and have completed their sentences.
Williams began her presentation by talking about the history of Florida’s disenfranchisement of voters.
“Prior to 2019, Florida’s Constitution permanently disenfranchised all individuals convicted of felonies, even after they had completed the terms of their sentences. The only action a returning citizen could take to have his or her rights restored was to file an application for a hearing before the Florida Board of Executive Clemency,” Williams said.
The Florida Board of Executive Clemency, which is comprised of the governor and three cabinet officials, meets four times per year to review not only applications for the restoration of civil rights (including voting rights, the right to sit on a jury and the right to hold office) but also applications for six other types of clemency, including pardons and commutation of sentences.
“Applications are lumped together in one queue and are reviewed in the order in which they are received, regardless of the type of clemency for which an individual applies. There is a significant backlog of applications, and applicants can wait years before hearings are held and decisions are rendered,” Williams said.
Ultimately, the decision to grant or deny clemency rests with the governor. Some governors have worked hard to reduce the backlog. In April 2007, in accordance with a campaign promise, Governor Charlie Crist persuaded the board to approve new rules making restoration automatic in many cases. “In four years, Crist and the cabinet granted clemency to a total of 155,000 individuals,” Williams said.
Then, in 2011, Crist’s reforms were rolled back by Governor Rick Scott. Scott implemented five- to seven-year waiting periods before individuals could even apply to the clemency board. In eight years, Scott restored civil rights to fewer than 4,000 individuals, according to clemency lawyer Reggie Garcia.
In 2018, Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, spearheaded the effort to place Amendment 4 on the November ballot. Amendment 4 called for the automatic restoration of voting rights to persons convicted of felonies who had completed the terms of their sentences, including probation and parole. The only ones who would not have their rights restored would be persons who had been convicted of murder or felony sexual offenses.
Nearly 65% of Florida voters approved Amendment 4, thereby restoring voting rights to as many as 1.4 million Floridians. On Jan. 8, 2019, Amendment 4 went into effect.
Many civil rights attorneys contend that Amendment 4 should have been a self-executing citizens initiative. But on June 28, 2019, the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed a bill (SB 7066), which Governor Ron DeSantis signed, defining completion of sentences in Amendment 4 as the payment of all fines, fees and restitution ordered by the court as part of a person’s sentence for a felony conviction.
“A total of 774,000 people out of the 1.4 million who were eligible to vote before passage of SB 7066 lost that eligibility because they had outstanding legal financial obligations,” Williams said.
The Brennan Center for Justice, the ACLU, the ACLU of Florida, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund filed a lawsuit challenging SB 7066 as an unconstitutional pay-to-vote system. Plaintiffs were successful in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida but the district court’s ruling was reversed and vacated in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Undeterred, FRRC has continued its advocacy efforts on behalf of all returning citizens, regardless of their income or political affiliation,” Williams said.
To date, it has raised more than $30 million in donations to pay fines and fees and eliminate the barriers to voting for over 43,000 returning citizens who don’t have the ability to make payments on their own.
FRRC also has relationships with clemency lawyers who work pro bono to help returning citizens find out their financial obligations and explore options to modify their sentences.
“Criminal records are often incomplete and contradictory, because the state has no unified system for determining how much a returning citizen owes,” Williams said.
FRRC also has called upon the Florida Board of Executive Clemency to change its rules. On March 10, 2021, the board adopted the following reforms.
The waiting periods of five and seven years to apply for restoration of one’s civil rights were eliminated in most cases.
Individuals who meet the requirements of Amendment 4 are now eligible to apply for expedited restoration of their civil rights, without a hearing. Once the Commission on Offender Review (the administrative and investigative arm of the Clemency Board) has reviewed a person’s application and determined that the person meets all requirements, the person is added to a preliminary list of individuals to be granted clemency by the board. If the governor does not remove the individual from that list within 60 days, the person’s civil rights are automatically restored.
Individuals who do not meet the requirements of Amendment 4 because they cannot meet their financial obligations or have disqualifying offenses also can apply for relief and restoration of their civil rights, but their applications require a Clemency Board hearing.
As of July 2021, the Clemency Board had a backlog of more than 25,000 applications Since applications for all seven types of clemency are reviewed in a queue on a first come, first serve basis, a returning citizen who applies for relief may wait years before the application is reviewed and referred for either automatic rights restoration or a hearing.
Even if a person receives a hearing, it is DeSantis’ decision, with the agreement of the Board, to grant or deny clemency. To date, even fewer people have regained their civil rights under DeSantis than under Scott, according to Mark Schlakman, senior program director, Florida State University’s Center for the Advancement of Human Rights.
This year, the Florida Department of State submitted a budget request for $1 million to fund its work in implementing Amendment 4. FRRC wants the legislature to spend those funds to set up a unified, streamlined system for determining voter eligibility under the law. FRRC also has advocated for the Florida Office of Executive Clemency to make reforms which would reduce the backlog of cases, especially cases related to the restoration of civil rights.
FRRC also opposes recent election laws such as SB 524 (2022) and SB 90 (2021), which further restrict the right to vote for everyone.