BARTOW — On April 18, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Sean Patrick Teehan of Dundee for DUI with property damage, DUI with a breath alcohol of .15 or higher, and threatening a public servant. Teehan is employed as a corrections sergeant at Polk Correctional Institution in Polk City.

At around 6:12 p.m., deputies responded to Canal Road and Cherry Pocket Road in Lake Wales in reference to a single vehicle crash.

